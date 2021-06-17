Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.95 ($162.29). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €137.50 ($161.76), with a volume of 602,029 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB1 shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

