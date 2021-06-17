Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.43 ($12.28) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

