Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.49 ($67.64).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.21 ($67.31) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €51.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

