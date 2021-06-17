DEXTools Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $500,105.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00061277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00767721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00084324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,310,943 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.