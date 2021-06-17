DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Stock Holdings Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DHX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

