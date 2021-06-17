Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.00 and last traded at $195.78, with a volume of 1590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

