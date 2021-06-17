Diamond Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $16,157.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00006700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001808 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00117508 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,605,912 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

