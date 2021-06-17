Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,240 shares of company stock worth $86,710,487 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

