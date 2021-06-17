Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,240 shares of company stock valued at $86,710,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

