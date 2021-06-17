Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DNIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.