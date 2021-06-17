dKargo Hits Market Capitalization of $86.60 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $86.60 million and $842,637.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

