Dollar General (DG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen in the past three months. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, despite a challenging backdrop. We note that the government stimulus payment favorably impacted the performance. While the top line fell marginally, the bottom-line grew year over year. Markedly, the company registered net sales growth in non-consumable categories and witnessed gross margin expansion. Following a stellar start, the company raised fiscal 2021 view. However, management cautioned that there remains significant uncertainty related to the severity and duration of the ongoing pandemic. Again, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in consumables category, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Also, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A rate and incremental wages on margins cannot be ignored.”

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Dollar General had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/18/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In spite of the company reporting top- and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, investors remain concerned about the likely pullback in demand, thanks to vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. This in turn will result in lower at-home consumption activities and a drop in pantry-loading trends. Quite apparent, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. The company guided fiscal 2021 net sales to be flat to down 2% and same-store sales to decline 4-6% compared with the last year that grossly benefited from coronavirus-induced demand spike. Again, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

5/12/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/10/2021 – Dollar General had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.53.

Get Dollar General Co alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.