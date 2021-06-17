Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 55.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

