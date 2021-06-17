Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $756.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.20 million to $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,972,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,358. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

