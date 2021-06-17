Dreamcoin (DRM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $26,948.53 and $16.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00061031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003914 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,652,556 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

