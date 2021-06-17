Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 244,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 117,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,176. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

