Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.72

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1960738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 2,756,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

