Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.41. 275,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,550. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

