DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $235.46 or 0.00621878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

