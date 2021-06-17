easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$13.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

