eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 105,658 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

