Edgar R. Smith III Acquires 3,615 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

