eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eGain by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

