Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

EA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 115,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,145. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,857. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

