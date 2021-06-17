Elitium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $423,761.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $107.31 million and $423,761.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00009136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

