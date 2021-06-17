Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 17,620,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,446,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.