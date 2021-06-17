Ellen R. Romano Sells 3,000 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

