Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.63.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.45 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

