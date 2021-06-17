Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 1,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

