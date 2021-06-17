EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ENS traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 247,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

