Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enservco by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 750.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

