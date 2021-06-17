Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 79,300 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 155.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $255,245,000 after purchasing an additional 941,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

