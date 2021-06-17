Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 26,338 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $29,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

