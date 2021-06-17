Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 28,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

