Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of IDEX worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

