Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 341,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,423,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

