Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,390 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

