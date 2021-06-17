Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $4,860,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,332,313. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.