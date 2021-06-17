Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.35 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96.

