Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $413,000 in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

NYSEARCA:TWM opened at $13.29 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

