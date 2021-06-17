Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

