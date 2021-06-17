Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 3.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $23.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

