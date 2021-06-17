Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,791 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,233 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SM opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

