Enzyme Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.87 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $145.87 million and $8.65 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.37 or 0.00215495 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Enzyme alerts:

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

