Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

