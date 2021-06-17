Ergoteles LLC Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

