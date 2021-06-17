Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 944.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HUYA by 135.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA opened at $16.55 on Thursday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

