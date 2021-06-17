Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 372,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,494,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,998 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.