Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 62,860 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.