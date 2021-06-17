Ergoteles LLC Sells 6,310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

